ISIS Chief Baghdadi May Have Killed Himself During US Strike: Reports

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest, US media reported.

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday.

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces attacked, media said citing multiple government sources.

He built the violent jihadist movement into a potent force with its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

