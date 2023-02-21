Controversial 'Brother And Sister' Question In Pak University Exam Shocks Internet

The question was asked in a exam held in December last year.

Social media is enraged after a university in Pakistan asked students their views about sex between brother and sister. Several celebrities and student bodies have slammed the "vulgar content" of Islamabad-based COMSATS University's question paper and demanded the vice chancellor and chancellor should be questioned. The screenshots of the question paper are circulating on several social media platforms, including Twitter, which show a "Julie and Mark scenario" and asks students to write an essay after reading the passage. The question paper also given some questions for the students to frame their answers.

"Shame on you @cuissbc. Your pathetic university should be sealed & the perverted teachers should be kicked out. Whoever asked this question should be behind bars. How dare you ask this filthy question?" actor and singer Mishi Khan said on Twitter.

Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question?Don't the higher ups in the university know what's going on? Or is the #comsatsuniversity owned by the teacher? Stop this nonsense rant #COMSATSpic.twitter.com/7GMBZ3ynTK — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 20, 2023

"The top universities of Pakistan are on a mission to destroy the youth of Pakistan and our culture and religious values!" said Shehryar Bukhari, whose Twitter bio says he is associated with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The controversial question was given to Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE) students in December last year, according to the screenshot going viral.

"Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They are travelling together in France on summer vacation from college," reads the question.

"One night they are staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decided that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love," it continues. "At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them."

It then goes on to say the Julie was on birth control and Mark used a condom and that they both enjoyed being intimate together although they vowed never to do it again.

In the questions that followed, the students were asked their views about the entire scenario and if it was fine for them to "make love". They were also asked to give reasons and "include some relevant examples".

The teacher who gave the question has been identified as Professor Khair ul Bashar, according to New York Post. He was fired and blacklisted by the university after an investigation.

"The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students," a letter from a university official read.