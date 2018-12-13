Conservative Lawmakers Begin Theresa May Confidence Vote

The no-confidence vote has been initiated by anti-EU lawmakers. (File)

Conservative Party MPs in Britain began two hours of voting Wednesday on a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Theresa May, initiated by anti-EU lawmakers opposed to her Brexit plan.

The British leader, who earlier vowed to fight "with everything I've got", needs a majority of her MPs -- 159 -- to back her in the vote to remain in Downing Street. The result is expected around 9:00 pm (2100 GMT).