Conservative Lawmakers Begin Theresa May Confidence Vote

The British leader, who earlier vowed to fight "with everything I've got", needs a majority of her lawmakers.

World | | Updated: December 13, 2018 00:11 IST
The no-confidence vote has been initiated by anti-EU lawmakers. (File)


London, Britain: 

Conservative Party MPs in Britain began two hours of voting Wednesday on a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Theresa May, initiated by anti-EU lawmakers opposed to her Brexit plan.

The British leader, who earlier vowed to fight "with everything I've got", needs a majority of her MPs -- 159 -- to back her in the vote to remain in Downing Street. The result is expected around 9:00 pm (2100 GMT).



