Colombian Police Seize 1,300 Kg Cocaine Camouflaged As Potatoes: Report

The police in Colombia have seized more than 1,300 kilograms of cocaine disguised as frozen potatoes and chips, the ABC News reported. Authorities said they consider it as one of the most innovative attempts to traffic drugs in recent years, the report further said.

According to the police, the lack of an expiration date raised alarm bells.

The drug haul was highlighted by Colombia's Ministry of National Defence on Twitter on Thursday, along with a video of the checking process employed by the narcotics officials.

"The intelligence of the @PoliciaColombia dealt a resounding blow to drug trafficking by seizing a shipment of refrigerated and vacuum-sealed cocaine simulating yuccas and Creole potatoes. The shipment was destined for Spain," says the tweet.

