"Don't Have Inheritance": Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Reveals She Lives With 3 Roommates

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, has revealed that she is broke and lives in an apartment with three roommates because it's cheaper.

In an interview with The Cut, Vivian said she hoped to return to college this fall to continue learning foreign languages, but was worried about the cost. "College is expensive. I don't have that inheritance," she explained.

Vivian, who cut ties with Musk in 2022 after legally changing her name and gender, said people often assumed she was wealthy, but that was far from the truth. "People think I have a lot of money. I don't. I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars available," she said.

The 21-year-old said she was trying to save money and didn't want to depend too much on her mother, Justine Wilson, for financial help. She admitted that her mother was financially well off, but nowhere compared to her father, the world's richest man.

"My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [Musk] is unimaginable degrees of wealth," she said.

Vivian doesn't have a desire to be superrich. "I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles," she said.

Since cutting ties with her father, Vivian has often criticised Elon Musk on social media, calling him a "pathetic man-child" after he failed to accept her gender identity.

She has also spoken about her complicated family dynamics. Musk has 14 children with four different women, and Vivian admitted in a Teen Vogue interview that she doesn't know exactly how many siblings she has.

"I had no idea before" about Musk's three children with Shivon Zilis, she said. When asked if she is on good terms with her siblings, she replied, "That's a question," she told PEOPLE.

"I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That's just a fun fact. It's really good for two truths and a lie."