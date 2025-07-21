"He's Not My CEO" Poster At Coldpay Concert Viral After 'Kiss Cam Scandal'

At Coldplay's first concert since the now-infamous Jumbotron scandal in Boston, fans brought the jokes. Spotted among a sea of placards at the sold-out Madison show was one that immediately drew attention. "He's not my CEO," read the handmade sign, with an arrow pointing to a man standing next to the woman holding it.

Hace un momento se pudo apreciar este cartel en concierto de Coldplay en Madison. "He's not my ceo" "Él no es mi director ejecutivo" ????

The sign alluded to former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot, who were unexpectedly spotlighted on the big screen at Gillette Stadium.

Caught mid-song, frontman Chris Martin didn't hesitate to acknowledge the couple, "Whoa, look at these two," he sang. "Either they are having an affair or they're just very shy."

Both executives, married to other people, attempted to shield their faces from the cameras but it was too late.

The clip exploded online and ultimately led to Andy Byron's resignation from the tech firm on Saturday.

Astronomer released a statement, "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

They added, "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

Back on tour, Coldplay's Chris Martin addressed the Madison crowd before the Jumbotron segment, "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen... So, please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

The band hasn't issued an official statement about the incident.