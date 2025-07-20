All About Pete DeJoy, The Interim CEO Of Astronomer After Andy Byron's Resignation

Pete DeJoy has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Astronomer following Andy Byron's resignation, after a viral video surfaced showing Byron's intimate moment with HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.

Mr DeJoy is the co-founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO) of the data infrastructure company. He co-founded the company in 2017 and has played a key role in expanding its data orchestration platform.

"I lead Product at Astronomer, working with an incredible team of folks to deliver the world's data via a portfolio of open-source and commercial products," Mr DeJoy wrote on his LinkedIn. "On the open-source side, we are most well-known for being the largest contributor to the Apache Airflow project."

"On the commercial side, we deliver a platform designed to run, operate, and scale Airflow for mission-critical workloads," Mr DeJoy stated.

He has been with Astronomer for over eight years, serving as vice president of product and later becoming chief product officer in February 2025. DeJoy has been credited with bringing the company's first commercial offerings to market and scaling its product portfolio.

Mr DeJoy keeps a low profile about his personal life, but media reports have suggested that he lives in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, with his wife.

Mr DeJoy's appointment as interim CEO is temporary as the company is reportedly searching for a permanent replacement.

As interim CEO, DeJoy faces the challenge of stabilising the company after the controversy surrounding Byron's resignation and ensuring continuity for Astronomer's customers.

Kiss cam controversy

Byron and Cabot were caught on camera at the Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Massachusetts in an awkward clip that quickly went viral, along with rumours of their alleged affair.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin responded by saying, "either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Byron resigned, with the company posting a written statement on its LinkedIn profile stating that its leaders "are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."