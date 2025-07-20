Did The Simpsons Predict Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay's Kiss Cam Scandal? Here's The Truth

A night of music and fun turned into a viral scandal when Coldplay's concert in Boston took an unexpected turn. During the show, the kiss cam game was played on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium, and Chris Martin, the lead singer, was at the centre stage. The camera swept across couples, landing on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who were caught in a romantic embrace. The twist? Both were married, just not to each other. As they appeared on the giant screen, they realised they were in the spotlight, and chaos ensued.

The incident, dubbed "ColdplayGate," sparked widespread controversy and memes, with many questioning the couple's relationship and workplace ethics. The clip has also sparked numerous theories, including the claim that 'The Simpsons' predicted this scandalous incident. Notably, the show is known for unintentionally making predictions that come true.

The theory centres around Season 28, episode "Kiss Kiss", where Homer and Marge appear on the kiss cam at a baseball game, with Homer initially feeling embarrassed before kissing Marge. A screenshot showing the two characters in a similar pose went viral, with many fans claiming that the show had once again predicted a real-life event.

"Is there anything the Simpsons don't know!! Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the Internet did its thing," one post read.

The Simpsons predicting the future YET AGAIN of the CEO at Coldplay situation

Is there anything the Simpsons don't know!!



Is there anything the Simpsons don't know!!

Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the Internet did its thing

Did the Simpsons really predict the Coldplay Concert incident in a 2003 episode??

( The alleged affair or sighting of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot )

🤯 pic.twitter.com/ublozVJzdP — Just Lookin 🪙 (@JustLookingMon) July 19, 2025

What is the truth?

After the claim went viral, many users questioned its authenticity and asked for confirmation on whether The Simpsons had featured the Coldplay affair in an episode. Turns out, the circulating photos are AI-generated and not from the show. Several websites offer AI-powered tools to transform photos into Simpsons-style artwork, which might have been used to create the fake image.

Showrunner Al Jean also dismissed the idea of predictions, saying, "We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck."

Meanwhile, the Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has resigned after the fiasco. The company stated on LinkedIn, saying that recently, their "standards were not met".

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the company said.