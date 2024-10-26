Chronic Kidney Disease Cases In Women Tripled In Last 3 Decades: Study

The number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases in women has nearly tripled in the past three decades globally, according to a new study led by researchers from the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (GAIMS).

Type 2 diabetes and hypertension were the leading causes of CKD-related deaths in women, said the research which was presented at the ‘ASN Kidney Week 2024' in San Diego in the US from October 23–27.

“This calls for immediate policy interventions, targeted prevention programmes, and investment in health care infrastructure to curb the rise of CKD, particularly in high-risk regions,” senior author Hardik Dineshbhai Desai, an independent clinical and public health researcher at GAIMS.

GAIMS is the first public-private-partnership (PPP) endeavour between the Gujarat government and Adani Education and Research Foundation.

The analysis, titled ‘Global, National, and Regional Trends in the Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease among Women from 1990- 2021: A Comprehensive Global Analysis,' drew from the ‘Global Burden of Disease' study 2021, a comprehensive effort to quantify health loss across the world over time.

From 1990 to 2021, the average annual percentage change in CKD prevalence in women increased by 2.10 per cent, mortality by 3.39 per cent, and disability-adjusted life years by 2.48 per cent.

There have also been significant disparities in CKD-related mortality and morbidity across the world, with marked increases observed particularly in Latin America, North America, and among older adults.

The study showed an alarming increased mortality rate attributable to metabolic risk factor over the last decade after a slight decrease between 2000 and 2010.

“Public awareness campaigns about the importance of early diagnosis, healthy lifestyles, and the management of underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension are critical,” said Desai.

“Without swift action, the continued rise of CKD could overwhelm health care systems and lead to increased mortality and morbidity worldwide,” he added.

