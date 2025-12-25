In Pics: Bethlehem Holds First Christmas Celebrations After 2 Years Of Gaza War

Bethlehem, the historic city of Palestine, marked the first festive Christmas after two years of war in Gaza as thousands gathered at the Manger Square to on the festivity eve. The festivities have either been pared down or cancelled since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023.

Here is a look at the Christmas celebrations in pictures.

On December 24, thousands descended on the historic city, which Christians laud as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

The city and its landmarks attract Christian pilgrims from around the world, with special focus on the Christmas holiday season.

The city estimated in 2014 that more than 2 million tourists and pilgrims visit each year.

The numbers had waned over the past few years due to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic leader in the Holy Land, kicked off this year's celebrations.

The celebrations were marked during the traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, calling for "a Christmas full of light."

According to reports, the vast majority of people celebrating were residents, with a handful of foreigners.

Some residents said they are starting to see signs of change as tourism slowly returns. Despite the holiday cheer, the impact of the war in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is acute, especially in Bethlehem, where around 80% of the Muslim-majority city's residents depend upon tourism-related businesses, according reports.