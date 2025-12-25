Advertisement

In Pics: A Look At Christmas Celebrations Across The World

Churches of all denominations organise special prayers, Christmas services and events.

In Pics: A Look At Christmas Celebrations Across The World
Devotees pray during the Christmas mass in Santhome Cathedral Basilica church in Chennai.
  • Christmas is celebrated worldwide with unique customs and decorations
  • People decorate homes with trees, stars, wreaths, and exchange gifts
  • Churches hold special prayers, masses, and Christmas services globally
Christmas is celebrated across the globe, but in distinct ways. On the occasion, people decorate their houses by putting a Christmas tree, illuminated paper star, Holly wreaths and exchange gifts. Churches of all denominations organise special prayers, Christmas services and events.

Here is a look at the Christmas celebrations around the world.

Pope Leo XIV waves during Christmas celebrations at St Peter's square in the Vatican City. 

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for their traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England.

Pope Leo XIV arrives aboard the popemobile ahead of addressing the Urbi et Orbi message as part of Christmas celebrations at St Peter's square in the Vatican.

Tourists wearing Christmas costumes pose in front of a Christmas tree on the sand at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Devotees attend Pope Leo XIV performing the Christmas mass at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

A priest blesses children dressed as Santa Claus on the occasion of Christmas at a church in Amritsar.

Devotees pray on the occasion of Christmas at the Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan.

Christians attend a Christmas mass at a church in Bengaluru on December 25.
 

Christmas 2025, Christmas Celebrations, Christmas 2025 Celebrations
