Coldplay's Chris Martin Performs New Song At Vegas Bar In Disguise

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised fans at Dino's Lounge in Las Vegas on Saturday when he performed the band's new song, All My Love. Dressed in a ginger wig and oversized glasses, the 47-year-old singer had his shirt tail hanging out while he serenaded the crowd.



The impromptu performance came shortly after Chris Martin appeared as a special guest at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.



Patrons at the karaoke bar were treated to an unexpected sight when a disguised Martin stepped on stage, balloon in hand, to sing a track from Coldplay's upcoming album, Moon Music. The album will be released on October 4.



Coldplay shared the moment on Instagram, posting a video of the performance with the caption, "All My Love, live at Dino's, Las Vegas.”

A user commented under the video, “I wish I was there! The Voice of Chris is absolutely unique! He looks like Austin Powers.”



Another joked, “This guy just might have a chance in music.”



“You've got all my love,” a comment read.



“Get this man a record deal asap,” another user quipped.



Earlier, the British rock band officially announced the Asia dates for their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour. They are to hold three shows at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on January 18, and 19, and a newly added performance on January 21, 2025. When ticket sales opened at noon on Sunday, fans flooded the BookMyShow website and app in hopes of snagging one of the 1.5 lakh available tickets, each concert accommodating 50,000 attendees. However, the overwhelming traffic led to a rapid sell-out, with all tickets disappearing within minutes.



The Music of the Spheres World Tour, which began following the announcement on October 14, 2021, is being staged to promote Coldplay's ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024). The tour marks the band's return to live performances after the COVID-19 pandemic, as they previously did not tour their 2019 album, Everyday Life, due to environmental concerns.