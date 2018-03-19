Xi Jinping Applauds Vladimir Putin's Re-Election, Hails "Best Level" Ties Vladimir Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China's parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.

Xi Jinping congratulated Vladimir Putin on his win in the Russian presidential elections. (File) Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election, saying Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to bring ties to a "higher level".



Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China's parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.



Xi has drawn comparison with Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.



"Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.



"China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility," Xi said.



