Xi Jinping Applauds Vladimir Putin's Re-Election, Hails 'Best Level' Ties

Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China's parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.
Xi has drawn comparison with Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.
"Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
