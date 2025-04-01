Advertisement

Chinese Military Says It Is Conducting Exercises Around Taiwan

"These drills mainly focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols ... assaults on maritime and ground targets, and blockades on key areas and sea lanes to test the joint operations capabilities of its troops," the statement added.

Beijing:

 China's military on Tuesday announced it was conducting joint army, naval and rocket force exercises around Taiwan in a statement on the Eastern Theater Command's official WeChat social media account.

