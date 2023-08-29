Chinese Man Ruptures Eardrum After Kissing His Girlfriend For 10 Minutes: Report

Doctors said that passionate kissing can lead to a rapid change in air pressure

A Chinese man was reportedly rushed to hospital after kissing his girlfriend for 10 minutes, South China Morning Post reported. The report said that the man suffered loss of hearing after locking lips with his girlfriend.

The media outlet reported that on August 22, the couple were kissing when suddenly the man felt a sharp pain in his ear. The couple were on a date at West Lake in China's eastern Zhejiang province. He was rushed to a hospital and the doctors discovered that his eardrum was perforated. He was told it would take him two months to make a complete recovery and prescribed antibiotics by doctors.

The doctors said that passionate kissing can lead to a rapid change in air pressure inside the ear. This, combined with the heavy breathing of a partner, causes an imbalance leading to a puncture, the report said.

According to the media outlet, this is not the first time such a thing has happened. In 2008, a young woman from southern China partially lost her hearing after her boyfriend ruptured her eardrum during an excessively passionate kiss, Reuters reported.

The 20-something girl from Zhuhai, in southern Guangdong province, went to hospital completely deaf in her left ear.

The incident has captivated Chinese social media platforms, the story has received 1 million likes and 400,000 comments on Douyin alone, South Morning China Post reported.

"The world is so big that it is home to a myriad of weird things," one person said.

Another online observer said: "It turns out that love really can deafen the ear with its roar."

"This is why I don't want to find a partner. It's too dangerous," quipped another.

