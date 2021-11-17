Chinese Landgrab On Bhutanese Territory, 4 Villages Built In 1 Year

The villages were constructed between May 2020 and November 2021

New satellite images tweeted out by a global researcher on Chinese military development show purported construction of Chinese villages in Bhutanese territory.

The area lies on disputed land between Bhutan and China near Doklam that showed construction activity in the period between 2020 and 21.

Now, multiple new villages are seen spreading through an area roughly 100 square km.

The Chinese move is particularly worrying for India, since it is responsible for the territorial integrity of Bhutan which maintains a limited armed force. It will also have a massive geostrategic impact on the neighbourhood.

The tweet by @detresfa --- one of the main global researchers on Chinese military developments along the Sino-India frontier -- read "Disputed land between #Bhutan & #China near Doklam shows construction activity between 2020-21, multiple new villages spread through an area roughly 100 km² now dot the landscape, is this part of a new agreement or enforcement of #China's territorial claims ?"

The villages were built between May 2020 and November 2021 and their discovery comes as Bhutan and China are entering a boundary agreement.

India has given a guarded response to the "Three-Step Roadmap", saying, "We have noted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China today. You are aware that Bhutan and China have been holding boundary negotiations since 1984. India has similarly been holding boundary negotiations with China," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

Last year, NDTV had reported by China was constructing a village close to the Doklam plateau, where the Chinese and Indian militaries had a tense standoff in 2017.

Images posted by a senior journalist with the Chinese state media showed that the village was 2 km within Bhutan's territory, very close to Doklam.

The Chinese move also comes shortly after Beijing passed a new on protection and exploitation of land border areas. The law says China will take measures to "safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries".