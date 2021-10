China launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to its new space station.

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station Saturday, state media said, on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date.

The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the radial port of the space station, state-run news agency Xinhua quotes the China Manned Space Agency as saying in a brief dispatch.

