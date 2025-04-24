Advertisement

China Launches 3 Astronauts To Its Space Station

The spacecraft Shenzhou-20 and the crew lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

In it's latest milestone Shenzhou-20 mission will ferry a team of three astronauts to Tiangong.

China sent three astronauts to its permanently inhabited space station on Thursday, in its 15th crewed spaceflight and the 20th overall in the Shenzhou program that started over three decades ago.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-20 and the crew lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 5:17 p.m. (0917 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

