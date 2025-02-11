Chinese Couple Booted Off Plane In Kuala Lumpur For "Acting Insane": Report

Two Chinese nationals were booted off a plane at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after causing commotion right before the flight was supposed to take off, the police informed on Monday (Feb 10). The woman passenger is alleged to have "acted insane" which prompted the security personnel to intervene and escort her and her partner off the flight, which was bound for Jieyang, China.

According to a report in MalayMail, the couple refused to cooperate with the officers which escalated the situation further.

"The passenger had 'acted insane', disturbing other passengers. She and her partner were then brought out of the plane by security officers," said Azman Shariat, the officer in charge of the police district (OCPD) for Kuala Lumpur.

Couple sedated

Unable to control the couple, health officials were called to administer sedatives to them. Afterward, they were admitted to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital for evaluation due to suspected mental health issues.

"Due to their behaviour, police sought assistance from Health Ministry officers. After an initial check, both were sedated and transferred to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang for further evaluation," Mr Shariat added.

As of the last update, no arrests had been made with the couple testing negative for drugs. They both remain under medical observation. The details of the flight on which the couple was supposed to fly to Jieyang in China remain unclear.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a Chinese couple going missing while travelling to Malaysia. As per local media reports, the couple was scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Jieyang on Sunday (Feb 9) before heading to Nanjing but never arrived.

The phones belonging to the couple are switched off and flight data showed they never boarded the flight, leading to concern among the family members abroad. It remains unclear if it is the same couple that was escorted off the plane by the authorities.