Kanye West Selling Hakenkreuz T-Shirts After Calling Himself A "Nazi"

Ye, better known as Kanye West is selling hakenkreuz (wrongfully referred to as Swastika) shirts on a website that the controversial rapper advertised during the Super Bowl. Hakeknkreuz was the symbol of the Nazi Party, adopted by Adolf Hitler in 1920. The shirt, which costs $20 is being sold on yeezy.com under the product name HH-01. It is the only item listed in the inventory with Shopify reportedly processing the orders.

The sale of the shirt comes in the backdrop of Mr West calling himself a "Nazi" who loved Adolf Hitler on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this week. The controversial rapper promoted the shirt in the Super Bowl ad, where he recorded himself sitting in a dentist's chair. The ad was not aired nationally but was viewed in the Los Angeles market.

"I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth," Mr West said in the commercial, showing off a set of jewel-encrusted teeth. "Once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um...Um....Go to Yeezy.com."

Kanye West dropped millions on a bizarre Super Bowl ad for Yeezy, then wiped his entire site—leaving just one item for sale: a Swastika shirt. 😳 pic.twitter.com/bH0dqjkqpq — Alberto (@Dr_Getbooty) February 10, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an anti-hate organisation that fights discrimination against Jewish people, condemned the move by Mr West.

"As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website - a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika," the group said in a post on X.

"The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy."

West's antisemitism history

Mr West was first accused of antisemitism in 2022 after making a series of racist remarks but managed to turn the tide after issuing an apology.

"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the apology read in part.

Mr West's remarks led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.