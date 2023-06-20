Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Takes First Class As Visiting Professor At University Of Tokyo

The students who attended the lecture were from Japan, China, India and Malaysia.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma gave his first lecture as a visiting professor at Tokyo College, which is a part of the University of Tokyo, last week, retreating further from his role as tech entrepreneur following crackdown by China. According to Japan Times, Jack Ma delivered a lecture on entrepreneurship and future at a seminar that lasted for two hours. China's best-known entrepreneur was invited to be the visiting professor in May. The appointment term will finish at the end of October, but the contract is renewable on an annual basis.

Jack Ma's "special seminar for students" was held on June 12, according to University of Tokyo. Photos posted by the institution showed a smiling Jack Ma surrounded by students and him holding a binder while responding to students questions.

When asked why the university did not make any prior announcement about his lecture, a spokesperson told Japan Times that it was done at the entrepreneur's request and to prioritise "ensuring a calm learning environment for students".

The students who attended the lecture were from Japan, China, India and Malaysia and it was based on "his rich experience and pioneering knowledge of entrepreneurship and innovation", as per a CNN report that cited a statement from the university.

The Tokyo College was founded in 2019 to serve as an interface between the University of Tokyo and overseas researchers and research institutions.

Earlier this year, Jack Ma relinquished control over Ant Group, a Chinese fintech giant, in an overhaul that seeks to draw a line under a wider regulatory crackdown.

He was an English teacher before becoming one of China's most successful business figures.