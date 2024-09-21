China's 'Beautiful Governor' Jailed Over Affairs With 58 Staff Members And Corruption

Ms Zhong was arrested in April 2023.

A female official in China has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined one million yuan (approximately Rs 1.18 crore) for misconduct. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhong Yang, nicknamed "the beautiful governor" for her looks, served as the governor and deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Qiannan prefecture, Guizhou province. She has been accused of having sexual relations with 58 male subordinates and accepting nearly 60 million yuan in bribes.

The 52-year-old joined the Communist Party at 22, eventually rising to the rank of deputy in the National People's Congress (NPC). Zhong became known for starting a fruit and agriculture association aimed at helping farmers, as well as spending her own money to support the elderly in need, SCMP reported.

In January, a documentary produced by Guizhou Radio and Television uncovered controversies involving Zhong. It was reported that Ms Zhong accepted bribes and used her position to ensure that companies she favoured received lucrative contracts, under the pretext of government investment. This included approving the development of land in a high-tech industrial estate for a businessman who had a close relationship with her.

In the documentary, a private business owner claimed that Ms Zhong would neglect companies without personal ties to her. The documentary also revealed that in 2023, the Guizhou Provincial Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee announced that Ms Zhong was suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations.

Moreover, the 52-year-old has also been accused of engaging in affairs with 58 male subordinates. Some reportedly chose to be her lover due to the advantages she offered, while others did so reluctantly as they feared her authority. Ms Zhong allegedly spent time with her lovers under the pretext of working overtime and going on business trips.

Ms Zhong was arrested in April 2023. In September, she was removed from office and expelled from the CPC. She also lost her position in the National People's Congress.

In the documentary, Ms Zhong said she regrets her actions. "I can't face my former colleagues, family members, or the leaders who have cared for and nurtured me. I am truly ashamed and embarrassed," she said.

The 52-year-old added that she had mistakenly believed she needed to cultivate a few trustworthy businessmen to help her handle political issues. She also noted that after she became an official, her parents would prepare a simple dish of vegetables and boiled tofu for her during Chinese New Year. "They told me... that my work and life should be like the dish, clean and pure. I accepted it every year and ate the food, but I didn't take their advice to heart," she said.