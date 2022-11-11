China Won't Relax Covid Measures But Will Keep Improving Them: Expert

Politburo Standing Committee said China's epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed.

China will not relax its COVID-19 measures but will keep improving them according to the changing epidemic situation and mutation of the virus and will be more scientifically accurate in their implementation, a disease expert said.

China is very cautious in every adjustment it makes in its COVID policies, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday, citing Wang Liping, a researcher from the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its first meeting since being formed last month after the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress, the Politburo Standing Committee said China's epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed, according to state media on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)