China Woman With Dual Reproductive Systems Becomes Both 'Mother' And 'Father'

A 59-year-old woman from southwestern China with a rare condition of having two reproductive systems has sparked widespread fascination on social media across mainland China. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, who remains identified as female on her official documents, has given birth to two sons from two separate marriages – first to a man and then to a woman. This unique experience has earned her the distinctive position of being both a "mother" and a "father" to her children.

Growing up in a village in Bishan County, the woman exhibited unconventional preferences and behaviours from an early age. She preferred short hair and wore male clothing, setting her apart from her peers. She was frequently mistaken for a boy, even being told she was using the wrong restroom at school.

Liu's life took a dramatic turn at 18 when she married a man named Tang, and they had a son together within a year. However, Liu's body soon began to undergo inexplicable changes. A sudden surge of androgenic hormones led to the growth of a beard, a reduction in breast size, and the development of male reproductive organs. The drastic transformation proved too much for Liu's husband, and he eventually divorced her.

Following her divorce, Liu made the difficult decision to leave her son with his father and start anew. She relocated to another county, where she found work at a shoe factory and began living as a man.

It was during this time that Liu met a female colleague named Zhou, who developed strong feelings for him. Initially, Liu hesitated to reciprocate Zhou's affections due to his unique physical condition. However, Zhou's unwavering persistence and sincerity eventually won Liu over.

Despite the challenges posed by Liu's condition, Zhou was determined to marry him. However, their love faced a significant legal hurdle when Liu's ID card still identified her as female. Since same-sex marriage is not recognised in China, the couple's union was not legally permissible.

Liu then turned to her ex-husband Tang for help. She proposed an unusual arrangement: Tang would marry Zhou, allowing them to formalise their union, and in return, Liu would increase her financial contributions to support their son's upbringing. Tang agreed to this unconventional plan.

As a result, Tang and Zhou officially married, while Liu and Zhou continued to live together as a couple. Several years later, in the early 2000s, Zhou became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy, adding a new chapter to their complex family dynamics.

Liu's unconventional family arrangement has resulted in a unique situation. She now has two sons, one who affectionately calls her "mum" and the other who refers to her as "dad".

Liu's story first gained widespread attention in 2005 when it was reported by a local newspaper. The story sparked immense interest nationwide, with some medical professionals even reaching out to offer free physical check-ups. However, Liu declined these offers.

Despite identifying as male, Liu has not undergone gender reassignment surgery due to the significant cost involved. As a result, her official ID card still lists her gender as female.

Her remarkable story has sparked widespread fascination and discussion across Chinese social media platforms. One user wrote, "My goodness, this is unbelievable." Another commented, "She has such a rich life experience. Being a woman and then a man, a mother and then a father."