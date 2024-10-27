China Woman Suffers Psychological Breakdown After Boss Scolds Her, Stops Eating, Drinking And Moving

A young Chinese woman, Li, from Henan province, suffered a severe psychological breakdown after being scolded by her supervisor at work. According to South China Morning Post, Li became catatonic and stopped eating, drinking, moving, or engaging in conversation. This disturbing incident began a month prior when her team leader reprimanded her, leaving her unhappy and ultimately leading to a complete emotional and physical shutdown.

As Li's condition continued to deteriorate, her physical abilities also severely declined. Her family reported that if they removed the pillow from beneath her head, it would hang limply in mid-air, unable to support itself. Furthermore, she lost control over basic bodily functions, requiring constant assistance from her loved ones to remind her to use the toilet.

Dr. Jia Dehuan, Li's physician at Zhengzhou Eighth People's Hospital, described her condition as resembling a "wooden" figure, devoid of movement or responsiveness. According to Dr. Jia, Li was suffering from a catatonic stupor, a severe symptom of depression characterized by immobilisation, unresponsiveness, loss of motor control, and withdrawal from reality. This rare and extreme manifestation of depression is often triggered by intense emotional trauma or stress.

The doctor noted that Li had an introverted personality and struggled to open up to those around her, which ultimately contributed to her more severe condition. Under Dr. Jia's care, Li received the necessary treatment and support to recover from this critical condition.

The disturbing incident has sparked widespread concern and debate on mainland Chinese social media. Users expressed shock and sympathy for Li's ordeal and outrage over workplace bullying and stress. One user wrote, ''If your job is too demanding, it's better to leave rather than suffer in silence.''

Another commented, ''She had been torturing herself due to her boss's actions.''

A recent survey by the Chinese Psychological Society shed light on the alarming state of workplace mental health in China. The findings revealed that 4.8% of employees experienced workplace depression, while 80% reported feelings of agitation at work. Additionally, 60% of respondents cited anxiety, and nearly 40% exhibited symptoms of depression, according to Shangguan News (2023).

The survey's results highlight the pressing issue of workplace mental health in China, where high work demands, limited job security, poor work-life balance, and inadequate communication contribute to the problem.