China Vows 'Targeted Military Actions' Over Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit

China's military vowed Tuesday to launch "targeted military actions" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)