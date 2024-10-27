Advertisement

China Vows "Countermeasures" Over US Arms Sales To Taiwan

China urged the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its "dangerous moves" that undermine peace and stability in Taiwan Strait.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
China Vows "Countermeasures" Over US Arms Sales To Taiwan
The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
Beijing:

China will take "countermeasures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government said, lambasting a $2 billion arms sale package by the United States to Taiwan.

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

On Friday, the Pentagon said the United States had approved a potential $2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, including the delivery for the first time to the island of an advanced air defence missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.

In a statement late Saturday, China's foreign ministry said it strongly condemns and firmly opposes the sales and has lodged "solemn representations" with the United States.

China urges the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

"China will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the ministry said, without elaborating.

China has over the past five years stepped up its military activities around democratically governed Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, including staging a new round of war games earlier this month.

Taiwan's government has welcomed the new arms sale, the 17th of the Biden administration to the island.

"In the face of China's threats, Taiwan is duty-bound to protect its homeland, and will continue to demonstrate its determination to defend itself," Taiwan's foreign ministry said, responding to the arms sale.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
China, Taiwan, United States
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Genuine Fear": Michelle Obama On Donald Trump Being Re-Elected As US President
China Vows "Countermeasures" Over US Arms Sales To Taiwan
Joe Biden Attacks Donald Trump, Says "Gotta Lock Him Up", Then Backtracks
Next Article
Joe Biden Attacks Donald Trump, Says "Gotta Lock Him Up", Then Backtracks
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com