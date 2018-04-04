China Hits Back At Trump With 25% More Tariff On 106 US Goods In reply to Donald Trump's policy, the products targeted by the China tariffs were worth $50 billion in 2017, a Chinese commerce ministry statement said

China will impose additional tariff of 25 per cent on 106 US products (Reuters file) Beijing: China will impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on 106 U.S. goods including soybeans, autos, chemicals, some types of aircraft and corn products, among other agricultural goods, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.



The products targeted by the tariffs were worth $50 billion in 2017, according to a separate statement from the commerce ministry.



Extra tariffs will also be slapped on products such as whisky, cigars and tobacco, some types of beef, lubricants, and propane and other plastic products, the finance ministry said in its statement.



U.S. orange juice, certain sorghum products, cotton, some types of wheat, as well as trucks, some SUVs, certain electric vehicles, will also be subject to the new duties, the finance ministry said. © Thomson Reuters 2018



