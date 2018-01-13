China To Build 'Simulated Earth System'

The project, to be built in Beijing's northern suburbs of Huairou and Miyun, is a major national scientific infrastructure program, said Zhu Jiang, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xinhua news agency reported.
The device can simulate the complicated progress of earth systems.
It will further knowledge of the interaction and evolution of the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, geosphere and biosphere, and lay a foundation for scientific research about climate and the environment.
