China To Build 'Simulated Earth System'

It will further knowledge of the interaction and evolution of the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, geosphere and biosphere, and lay a foundation for scientific research about climate and the environment.

World | | Updated: January 13, 2018 13:57 IST
The project, to be built in Beijing's northern suburbs, is a major national scientific program.

Beijing:  China will build an earth system simulating device to strengthen fundamental research.

The project, to be built in Beijing's northern suburbs of Huairou and Miyun, is a major national scientific infrastructure program, said Zhu Jiang, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xinhua news agency reported.

The device can simulate the complicated progress of earth systems. 

It will further knowledge of the interaction and evolution of the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, geosphere and biosphere, and lay a foundation for scientific research about climate and the environment.

The first phase of the project will cover an area of 2.68 hectares at a cost of $194 million.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)China Simulated Earth System

