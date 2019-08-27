China Says Australia 'Must Not Intervene' In Detained Citizen Case

Beijing confirms Australian national Yang Jun has been arrested

Beijing said on Tuesday that Canberra should not "intervene" in China's judicial processes after confirming Australian national Yang Jun had been arrested for alleged espionage.

"I would like to emphasize that China is a country ruled by law and the Australian side should earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and must not intervene in any cases handled in China," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

