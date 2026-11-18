A Chinese scientist who concealed the death of a six-year-old girl in a gene-editing trial has been sacked following a government probe, according to state media.

The girl died last year after receiving experimental gene therapy to correct a non-life-threatening condition -- which was not disclosed in published research, an investigation found in July.

Neuroscientist Zilong Qiu, the trial's lead researcher, had made no mention of the girl in a paper published in the prestigious journal Nature, according to the joint investigation by Science and Retraction Watch.

Qiu was dismissed as deputy director of the Songjiang Research Institute affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, state broadcaster CCTV said Friday, citing a statement from Shanghai authorities.

The reported statement included only Qiu's surname, but referenced the Nature study published on February 18.

Qiu was given a five-year suspension from participating in scientific projects and recorded in a database for "serious breaches of research integrity", the report said.

Another researcher on Qiu's team was sacked and handed a five-year suspension, while several others with ties to the hospital where the trial took place were also punished.

The child who died had a rare neurodevelopmental condition called Snijders Blok-Campeau syndrome, according to the report.

The hospital's ethics committee had approved a gene-editing trial to treat the disorder in January 2025, the report said.

The committee terminated the study after the girl died in March due to complications from gene therapy.

Shanghai authorities found that Qiu's team failed to properly inform the hospital of possible safety issues from earlier tests on primates, according to the report.

AFP has reached out to Qiu for comment.

The July investigation by Science and Retraction Watch found that the girl's parents, who paid more than $800,000 to fund the experiment, were not adequately informed about the risks.

The scandal is a blow to China's ambitions to rival the United States as a biotech power following the 2018 scandal around He Jiankui, a biophysicist who secretly produced gene-edited babies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)