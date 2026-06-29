China Responds To India's Concerns Over Teesta Cooperation With Bangladesh

China has reiterated its support for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) despite India's concerns and stressed that its cooperation with Bangladesh should be free from third-party influence.

"I would like to stress that China-Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should be free from third-party influence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing while responding to a question on serious concerns from India.

The Teesta basin lies very close to India's northeastern region, which forms the basis of India's concern over the Dhaka-Beijing joint initiative.

Read: Bangladesh PM, Chinese Water Minister Discuss Teesta Plan Implementation

China called it a livelihood project that assumes significance for Bangladesh.

"The comprehensive treatment and restoration of the Teesta River is a livelihood project to which the Bangladeshi side attaches high importance. China is ready to do what it can to support this project," Jiakun said.

"China stands ready to seek greater synergy in development strategies with Bangladesh and step up exchange and cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, water conservancy, and livelihood," he added.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said the two countries' experts will conduct a technical feasibility study for the first time on the project.

"Both sides have agreed on this, which was not at the same stage last time. China has said it will provide all possible support to this project, as the feasibility study justifies it," the minister added.

Read: Tarique Rahman Begins China Visit, Teesta Project Talks On The Agenda

Bangladesh and China have reached an agreement to increase cooperation in managing Bangladesh's rivers, including the Teesta. India will be closely watching any announcement on the Teesta plan.

In January this year, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and Chinese state-owned POWERCHINA signed an extension to a memorandum of understanding, pushing the Teesta project forward.

India's concerns circle around China's involvement, given the river's proximity to the strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck.

Any expansion of external influence in the area, especially China's presence, could add to India's security concerns and create potential strategic vulnerabilities for a corridor that connects India's northeast to the rest of the country.