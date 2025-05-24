Advertisement

China Pledges Support For Overseas Students After Trump's Harvard Curb

China will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its overseas students and scholars, the foreign ministry said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
China Pledges Support For Overseas Students After Trump's Harvard Curb
Trump administration announced its decision to block Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.
Beijing:

China will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its overseas students and scholars, the foreign ministry said on Friday, responding to the Trump administration's decision to block Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

US actions will undoubtedly affect its image and credibility, said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, during a regular press briefing, adding that educational cooperation between China and the US benefits both parties.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Harvard University, Harvard Univerity Vs Donald Trump, China On Harvard Row
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com