China Mourns Thousands Who Died In Country's Coronavirus Epidemic

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world's most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.
At 10 am (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.
In Wuhan -- the city where the virus first emerged late last year -- sirens and horns sounded as people fell silent in the streets.
Staff at the Tongji Hospital stood outside with heads bowed toward the main building, some in the protective hazmat suits that have become a symbol of the crisis worldwide.
"I feel a lot of sorrow about our colleagues and patients who died," Xu, a nurse at Tongji who worked on the frontlines treating coronavirus patients, told AFP, holding back tears.
"I hope they can rest well in heaven."
Workers in protective wear paused silently beside barriers at one residential community -- a reminder that there are still tight restrictions on everyday life across Wuhan.
State media showed Chinese President Xi Jinping and other government officials standing outside a Beijing government compound, wearing white flowers.
And in the capital's Tiananmen Square, the national flag flew at half-mast, surrounded by heavier-than-normal security.
Pedestrians in one of the city's busiest shopping districts stopped walking and kept their heads low in a silent tribute ceremony, while police patrolling stood at the side of the road with their riot shields down and bowed heads.
"During this process, a lot of people including the medical workers... have made extraordinary contributions. They are all heroes," shopper Wang Yongna told AFP.
"As ordinary citizens, we should remember this day."
Park-goers paused their activities too, some holding badminton rackets by their sides, others with hands together in prayer.
Trains on Beijing's subway network also came to a standstill, and AFP saw passengers including children stand silently throughout the three minutes in a mark of respect.
Remembrance
Officials said the observance was as a chance to mourn virus "martyrs" -- an honorific title bestowed by the government this week on 14 medical workers who died fighting the outbreak.
They include Li Wenliang, a doctor and whistleblower in Wuhan who was reprimanded by authorities for trying to warn others in the early days of the contagion.
Li's death from COVID-19 in February prompted a national outpouring of grief as well as anger at the government's handling of the crisis.
The ruling Communist Party has sought to direct criticism to local authorities in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, who have been accused of downplaying the severity of the virus, possibly contributing to its spread.
A central government investigation into Li's death concluded he was "inappropriately" punished by Wuhan police.
Despite drastic measures to lock down Hubei in late January, the epidemic has spiralled into a global pandemic with more than one million cases.
Some restrictions in Hubei have been eased in recent weeks after the officially stated number of new infections in China dropped to near zero.
Saturday's commemoration also coincided with the annual Qing Ming holiday -- the "tomb sweeping" festival -- when Chinese people visit the graves of relatives and leave offerings in remembrance.
Although China claims to have curbed the spread of the virus, some restrictions were tightened again this week to prevent a second wave of infections.
Authorities have discouraged visits to cemeteries to mark the festival.
"We advocate people staying home and having small-scale memorials at home to remember the dead," Fan Yu, an official with China's department of social affairs, said this week.
In Wuhan, some residents burned paper money on the streets Friday, the eve of the festival, instead.
"We can only stay at home, we can't go to the graves. We can only remember our relatives at home," a 50-year-old resident surnamed Li told AFP.
Cemeteries across China are offering a "cloud tomb-sweeping" service in which families can honour their ancestors by watching a live stream of cemetery staff attending to graves on their behalf.
Websites are also offering people the chance to pay their respects at a "virtual" tomb, including by lighting a digital candle and leaving a dish of digital fruit.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai174
Pune49
Sangli24
Thane20
Nagpur18
Ahmednagar8
Mumbai Sub Urban5
Yavatmal4
Buldana4
Satara3
Kolhapur2
Palghar2
Raigad2
Sindhudurg1
Blanks1
Ratnagiri1
Nashik1
Jalagaon1
Gondia1
Aurangabad1
Details Awaited*13
335
309 3
42
16 3
DistrictCases
Chennai37
Coimbatoor29
Tiruneveli29
Erode26
Theni20
Namakkal18
Dindugal17
Madurai15
Tirupattur7
Salem6
Kanyakumari5
Sivagangai5
Thoothukudi3
Villupuram3
Kanchipurum3
Thiruvarur2
Karur2
Thiruvannamalai2
Tirupur1
Trichirapalli1
Vellore1
Thanjavur1
Virudhunagar1
Details Awaited*75
309 75
304 75
6
1
DistrictCases
Kasargod115
Kannur49
Ernakulam23
Thiruvanthpuram13
Mallapuram11
Thrissur11
Pathanamthitta10
Kozhikode9
Kottayam6
Palakkad6
Idukki4
Wayanad3
Kollam3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*21
286 21
261 19
27 2
2
DistrictCases
South Delhi63
South East16
Central12
West Delhi12
South West10
East Delhi9
North Delhi9
Shahdara8
North East6
North West5
New Delhi2
Details Awaited*67
219
215
8
4
DistrictCases
Gb Nagar45
Meerut19
Agra12
Lucknow9
Ghaziabad8
Bareilly6
Bulandshahar3
Varanasi2
Philibhit2
Jaunpur1
Kanpur1
Bagpat1
Lakhimpur1
Shamli1
Basti1
Moradabad1
Details Awaited*59
172 59
160 59
14
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur32
Bhilwara26
Evacuees From Iran18
Jhunjhunu8
Jodhpur8
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Foreign Nationals2
Pali1
Alwar1
Sikar1
Churu1
Details Awaited*59
167 59
164 59
3
0
DistrictCases
Hyderabad44
Karimnagar13
Madchal11
Ranga Reddy11
Bhadradri4
Mahboobnagar3
Kamareddy3
Nizamabad2
Gadwal2
Warangal (u)1
Details Awaited*64
158 51
164 55
1
7 4
DistrictCases
Prakasam15
Kadappa15
West Godavari12
Vizag11
Guntur9
Chitoor6
East Godavari6
Krishna6
Nellore3
Ananthapur2
Kurnool1
Details Awaited*46
132 46
132 46
1
1
DistrictCases
Bbmp30
Bengaluru Urban21
Mysore18
Dakshin Kannada9
Uttar Kannada8
Chikkaballapura7
Kalaburgi4
Bellary3
Udupi3
Davangere3
Bengaluru Rural1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumkuru1
Details Awaited*14
124 14
117 13
10 1
3
DistrictCases
Indore12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain4
Bhopal3
Shivpuri2
Gwalior1
Neemuch1
Details Awaited*73
104 5
110 5
0
6
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad33
Gandhinagar10
Rajkot10
Surat9
Vadodara9
Bhavnagar6
Girsomnath2
Kutch1
Mehsana1
Porbandar1
Details Awaited*13
95 8
93 7
10 2
8 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora11
Budgam7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajouri3
Pulwama3
Baramulla2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*13
75 13
74 12
3 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata17
Nadia5
Hooghly4
East Medinipur3
North 24 Parganas3
Howrah2
West Medinipur1
Kalimpong1
South 24 Parganas1
Details Awaited*26
63 10
63 13
3
3
DistrictCases
Gurugram24
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Palwal1
Ambala1
Sonipat1
Hissar1
Details Awaited*6
49 6
25 3
24 3
0
DistrictCases
Sbs Nagar19
Sas Nagar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar5
Ludhiana3
Amritsar2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*2
48 2
52 3
1
5 1
DistrictCases
Munger8
Patna5
Siwan5
Gaya1
Begusarai1
Gopalganj1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Details Awaited*6
29 5
30 5
0
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18 2
18 2
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*16
16 11
16 11
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14 1
11 1
3
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun4
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*5
10 3
8 3
2
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman10
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Rajnandgaon1
Durg1
Bilaspur1
Korba1
9
6
3 1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*6
6 1
6 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6 3
6 3
1
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry2
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
5 2
4 2
1
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Bhadrak1
Details Awaited*1
5 1
5 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal (w)1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
