China 'Highly' Commends Trump's 'Positive Remark' on ZTE

ZTE logo on an office building in Shanghai (AFP)

China on Monday praised US President Donald Trump for his offer to prevent Chinese telecom giant ZTE from collapsing due to a US technology ban, ahead of high-level trade talks this week."We highly commend the positive remark from the US on the ZTE issue and now we are communicating with the US side on the details," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.The fate of ZTE has become a key part of the talks between the worlds' top two world economies, with Chinese officials protesting the ban during discussions with top US officials in Beijing earlier this month.Trump's announcement comes ahead of a visit by China's top economic official Liu He to the US for a new round of talks starting Tuesday."Vice Premier Liu He will visit the US from May 15 to May 19 to continue consultations with the US economic team on Sino-US economic and trade issues," Lu said, confirming the dates of the previously announced trip."The two sides will work together to ensure a positive and constructive outcome during the upcoming consultations." The US has threatened tariffs targeting $150 billion in imports from China, while Beijing has warned $50 billion in US goods are in the firing line.

