Amid Trump's H-1B Chaos, China Opens Door For Global Talent With 'K Visa'

As US President Donald Trump's new $100,000 visa fee sets off panic and confusion, China has announced a new visa category to lure young science and technology talent. Beijing is adding a 'K visa' to its ordinary visa categories, available to eligible young science and technology professionals.

China's Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree to promulgate the decision to amend the regulation on the administration of foreigners' entries and exits. According to a report by news agency Xinhua, the new rules will take effect on October 1.

Terms Of Visa

Compared to the existing 12 ordinary visa types, K visas will offer more convenience to holders in terms of the number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay.

After entering China, K visa holders will be allowed to engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology, as well as relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.

The report said that applicants for this visa must meet the qualifications and requirements set by the relevant Chinese authorities and submit supporting documentation.

Bar-specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the application process will also be more streamlined.

What Beijing Said On Visa

In a statement, Beijing said that the country's development requires the participation of talent from around the world, and China's development also provides opportunities for them.

The decision aims to further implement China's workforce development strategy in the new era, facilitate the entry of foreign young sci-tech talent into China, and promote international cooperation and exchanges among young sci-tech professionals, said officials at the press conference.

China's Talent Outreach

Beijing's latest move is part of the country's continuous efforts to streamline visa rules to promote international exchanges over recent years. As of the end of July, China had introduced unilateral visa-free entry or mutual visa-exemption agreements with 75 countries.

Buoyed by these relaxed visa rules -- particularly the expansion of the country's visa-free travel programs -- China has seen increasing numbers of international visitors arriving at its borders.

Per Beijing's National Immigration Administration data, foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of 2025 -- an increase of 30.2 per cent year on year. Of these trips, 13.64 million involved visa-free entries, which was an increase of 53.9 per cent over the same period last year.

US Visa Fee Hike

All new H-1B visa petitions submitted after September 21, including those for the FY2026 lottery, will require payment of the USD 100,000 fee, as announced by President Donald Trump in a recent proclamation. Trump framed the new six-figure fee as part of his effort to protect American jobs and national security. Separately, he unveiled a "Trump Gold Card" visa program, where, for the price of $1 million, individuals could get US residency.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in an 'H-1B FAQ' document, released on Sunday, said that the September 19 proclamation took an "important, initial, and incremental step" to reform the H-1B visa programme to curb abuses and protect American workers.

The proclamation "requires a $100,000 payment to accompany any new H-1B visa petitions submitted after 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on September 21, 2025," the FAQ document said. This includes applications for the 2026 lottery and any other new H-1B filings beyond that date.

For international graduate students, the visa is a key pathway to remaining in the US after finishing school, and India was by far the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, accounting for 71 per cent of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7 per cent, according to US government data.

Trump's move is expected to push thousands of young professionals to drop their American dreams and find an alternative.