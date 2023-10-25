4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China's Xinjiang

The depth of the quake was found to be 10 km (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted China's Xinjiang region on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the quake that occurred at 21:22:18 IST today was found to be 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 25-10-2023, 21:22:18 IST, Lat: 36.55 & Long: 84.29, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xinjiang," the NCS posted on X.

No casualties are reported.

Further details are awaited.

