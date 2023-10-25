4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China's Xinjiang

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 25-10-2023, 21:22:18 IST, Lat: 36.55 & Long: 84.29, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xinjiang," the NCS posted on X.

The depth of the quake was found to be 10 km (Representational)

Beijing:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted China's Xinjiang region on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the quake that occurred at 21:22:18 IST today was found to be 10 km.

No casualties are reported.

Further details are awaited.

