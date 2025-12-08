Chinese Woman Marries Man Who Saved Her From Earthquake Rubble

A Chinese woman has married the man who rescued her from beneath earthquake rubble when she was just 11 years old, according to the South China Morning Post. The reunion and love story of the couple was highlighted during the 5th Annual Han-style Collective Wedding Ceremony held in Changsha, Hunan province, on November 29, where 37 couples were married.

The bride, Liu Ximei, and her husband, Liang Zhibin, have a connection that dates back more than 15 years. In 2008, during the devastating Wenchuan earthquake, 22-year-old soldier Liang was deployed for rescue operations. He saved Liu, then 10, who had been trapped under steel bars and debris on the second floor of a collapsed building. Liang and his team spent four hours digging before pulling her out and sending her to hospital.

According to SCMP, after recovering, Liu returned to Zhuzhou, Hunan, with her family. Over the years, her memory of her rescuer faded, leaving only a vague image in her mind. The turning point came in 2020, when Liu, then 22, spotted Liang at a restaurant in Changsha after her mother recognised him.

Liu approached him and confirmed his identity, marking the beginning of their renewed connection. She later added him on social media and took the initiative to begin conversations. With time, Liu realised her feelings for him were genuine and not based on gratitude. She eventually confessed her love.

Liang, moved by her sincerity and optimism, developed deep feelings for her as well. He described Liu as a "ray of light" in his life. The couple's story has captured widespread attention online, with many social media users calling it a fate-driven love story and a "real-life fairy tale."