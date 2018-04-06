China Donates $1 Million Towards Food Aid For War-Stricken Syrians Since the Syrian crisis broke out in 2011, China has signed multiple agreements with international bodies to provide medical and food aid to refugees.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT Syrians were forced out of their homes and reduced to refugees by the wars since 2011 Damascus: China has donated $1 million in aid to the World Food Programme (WFP) in Syria to purchase food for the war-stricken Syrians, the Chinese Embassy in Syria has said.



At a ceremony marking the conclusion of the aid delivery on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin expressed China's commitment to continued humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.



"China will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Syria through bilateral cooperation with the Syrian government or international organisations," Qi Qianjin said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.



The donation from China was used to purchase about 1,300 tonnes of green peas between last December and February, which will benefit nearly 1 million people across Syria, according to a WFP statement.



Since the Syrian crisis broke out in 2011, the Chinese government has signed multiple agreements with international bodies, including the World Health Organisation and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to provide medical and food aid to Syrian refugees.





China has donated $1 million in aid to the World Food Programme (WFP) in Syria to purchase food for the war-stricken Syrians, the Chinese Embassy in Syria has said.At a ceremony marking the conclusion of the aid delivery on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin expressed China's commitment to continued humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people."China will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Syria through bilateral cooperation with the Syrian government or international organisations," Qi Qianjin said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The donation from China was used to purchase about 1,300 tonnes of green peas between last December and February, which will benefit nearly 1 million people across Syria, according to a WFP statement.Since the Syrian crisis broke out in 2011, the Chinese government has signed multiple agreements with international bodies, including the World Health Organisation and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to provide medical and food aid to Syrian refugees.