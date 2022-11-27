What Sparked Massive Protests Across Chinese Cities: 5 Points

China has stuck with it's zero-Covid policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. The lockdowns and lengthy quarantines in China have resulted in public frustration.

China reported 39,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a record high but small compared to caseloads in the West at the height of the pandemic.

Several high-profile cases in which emergency services have been allegedly slowed down by Covid lockdowns, leading to deaths, have catalysed public opposition.

A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts. Ten people were killed in the fire.