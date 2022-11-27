China COVID-19 Protests Live Updates - Hundreds Take To Streets In Beijing, Shanghai

People took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai to protest against China's zero-Covid policy.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. China's hardline virus strategy is stoking public frustration, with many growing weary of snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and mass testing campaigns. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts. Authorities deny the claims.

Here are the live updates of the China Covid protests: