China Coronavirus: The death toll from the virus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.

Singapore Bans Entry, Transit To People With Recent China Travel History

The ban will exempt Singapore residents and work permit holders.

Singapore said on Friday it was banning entry and transit to all visitors with a recent history of travel to China, and suspending visas for Chinese passport holders, its latest moves to try to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The ban, effective from Saturday, will exempt Singapore residents and work permit holders, the health ministry said. The death toll from the virus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.

Singapore has reported 13 cases- all travellers from the Chinese city of Wuhan at the centre of the outbreak.

"In view of the growing possibility of transmission from new travellers arriving from other parts of mainland China, the Ministry of Health has assessed that it is prudent to take additional pre-emptive measures at this stage," the health ministry said in a statement.

