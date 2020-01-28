Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi Border Shut For 15 Days Amid Coronavirus Threat

Nepal had confirmed a case of coronavirus infection (Representational)

The Rasuwagadhi border crossing between Nepal and China will remain sealed for a fortnight starting Wednesday, authorities said.

The development came after a meeting was held between the security and immigration authorities of Nepal and China at Rasuwa district earlier today.

"The border will be sealed for 15 days in a bid to strengthen vigil amid coronavirus outbreak in various parts of China. We had decided this at the meeting. It is one of the reasons for sealing of the border for a fortnight," Deputy Superintendent of Police Indra Prasad Subedi over the phone.

Last week, Nepal had confirmed a case of coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106.

Chinese health authorities on Tuesday announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).