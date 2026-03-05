China Begins Its Biggest Political 'Two Sessions' Meetings: What It Is

China is expected to unveil its annual growth target, defence budget, and its roadmap for the next five years, at the annual Two Sessions meetings, which began on Wednesday.

The event, which typically lasts one to two weeks and is the largest political gathering in the country, sheds light on the country's priorities. China's 15th Five-Year Plan, which the world's second-largest economy will follow between 2026 and 2030, is also expected to be approved by delegates during the Two Sessions.

This year's meeting takes place in the backdrop of recent purges of high-level military officials as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, US trade tensions and conflict in the Middle East.

What Is The Two Sessions Meeting?

The event is called Two Sessions as both the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC) hold their annual meetings at the same time, but separately.

The CPPCC is an advisory body whose 2,000-plus members are drawn from different sectors. Members previously included actor Jackie Chan and the basketballer Yao Ming, The Guardian reported. It has no legislative power, but its discussions offer insights into key policy matters.

The NPC, which convenes on Thursday, is the Chinese Communist Party's legislative body. The 3,000-plus members meet once a year. The NPC is largely seen as a “rubber stamp parliament” which approves the decisions taken by the Communist Party, the BBC reported.

While party members or government officials comprise most of the organisation, the real power in the NPC lies with a smaller standing committee elected from congress delegates.

The 175-member committee, which meets every few months, is chaired by Zhao Leji, who is also a member of the Communist Party's politburo standing committee, which is China's equivalent of a cabinet.

Why Is The Two Sessions Meeting This Year Important?

The meetings have hosted key policy changes in the past, including the formalisation of Xi Jinping's unprecedented third presidential term in 2023.

On the agenda is the Government Work Report, delivered by the premier, which will review the previous year's performance and put forward the policy agenda and economic targets for the year ahead.

Over the last few years, the growth target has been "around 5%", the BBC stated. Anything lower may signal a greater push for slower but better-quality growth in the country.

This year, the 15th Five-Year Plan, the key points for which were released last year when senior CCP officials considered its draft form, will be the main highlight.

The plan includes boosting domestic demand and building up the country's capacity in cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, nuclear fusion and quantum technology.

An "ethnic unity" law that elevates Mandarin at the expense of minority languages and the Ecological and Environmental Code to tackle low-carbon development and pollution control are also on the table this year.

Experts will also scrutinise the plan to understand how China will revive its sluggish economy, amid a struggling property market, youth unemployment and a shrinking population, France24 reported.

Observers will also try to understand if China adjusts its military planning in response to the recent war in the Middle East after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.