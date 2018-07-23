Chilling Video Shows Toronto Gunman, In Black, Firing Shots

The video shows a man wearing a black jacket and a cap, point the gun and shoot multiple times.

Hours after a shooting took place outside a restaurant in Toronto which left one dead and 13 injured, a short video uploaded on Twitter shows the alleged gunman opening fire.

The disturbing video clip shows a man dressed in a black jacket and a cap, aim a gun towards what could have been the site of the incident, shooting multiple times. The gunman is seen walking down the street with a gun in his hand before he began firing shots.

Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers.

According to reports, the shooter shot himself and died soon after the incident. Police had initially said 9 people were shot.

A tweet posted by Toronto police said, "14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total)". The injured were taken to hospitals nearby where they are currently being treated. Witnesses heard over 20 gunshots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded several times, reported news agency AFP quoting local media.

A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada

At a press briefing confirming the shooting police said, "There was an exchange of gunfire. The motivation behind the shooting is yet to be investigated." Toronto Police Homicide are lead investigators in Danforth Av shooting, police added. "We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," police told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Officers, some armed with rifles, sealed off Greektown's main street, known as the Danforth, after getting the call around 10:00 pm (0200 GMT Monday).

Toronto had recently deployed close to 200 police officers in response to the recent spate in shootings as part of their "gun violence reduction plan". The move helped police get to the scene on time and respond to the incident at the earliest, police said at the press briefing.

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53 percent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent.