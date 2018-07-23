Child Among 9 Injured In Toronto Birthday Shooting, Gunman Dead: Reports

Local media reports suggest that the shooting took place outside a restaurant in Toronto.

Nine people were reportedly shot in a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada after a gunman opened fire in Greektown district. According to reports, the shooter shot himself and died soon after the incident. Police also appealed to eye witness to provide any information about the shooting. Local media reports suggest that the shooting took place outside a restaurant while a birthday party was underway.

A tweet posted by Toronto police said, "9 victims shot. Conditions of victims not known yet A young girl is one of the 9 victims. 9 victims does not include the shooter who is dead". The injured were taken to hospitals nearby where they are currently being treated. A local news website said witnesses heard 25 gunshots.

At Danforth Av Logan Av Toronto Police responded to a call at 10pm Sunday July 22/2018. 9 people shot. Shooter is dead. Further updates will follow on @TorontoPolice twitter #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2018

Several gunshots were heard in a video of the scene posted on Twitter.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — nsaidxo (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018

Traffic Enforcement, in a tweet, stated that Toronto police were attending the scene and will have further information soon.

