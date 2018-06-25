Transgender Woman Asked For ID To Use Washroom, Kicked Out Of Restaurant

Charlotte Clymer refused to show her ID, resulting in an uncomfortable standoff

Charlotte Clymer, a transgender woman who works as an activist and spokeswoman with the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ equality, knew she was in the right

Last night, I was told by the manager of @CubaLibreDC that I couldn't use the women's restroom, and after challenging his discrimination with D.C. law and responding to his threat of calling the police w/ "please do so", I was forcibly removed from the restaurant. (thread) — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) June 23, 2018

@cmclymer We are extremely sorry for the incident that occurred at our restaurant last night. Please view our full response below: pic.twitter.com/gfQ2Ne7GhY — Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Washington D.C. (@CubaLibreDC) June 23, 2018