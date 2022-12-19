This Kylian Mbappe Photo Sums Up His World Cup Heartbreak. See Post

Mbappe was the top goal scorer in the tournament and took home the Golden Boot award.

After the thrilling encounter between Argentina and France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Kylian Mbappe's game can be called unreal. The 23-year-old has become the second player ever to score a hat-trick in the world cup.

He was the top goal scorer in the tournament and took home the Golden Boot award. All Mbappe needed was less than 2 minutes to change the dynamics of the game. And, the score was level 2-2.

He, once again, made fans erupt in joy with the penalty in the 118th minute of the game. But the result wasn't in his favour. France failed to defend their title and Lionel Messi's Argentina were crowned the champions after 36 years. But this doesn't outshine what Mbappe did.

The sensational player dazzled in the world cup and made us believe that he has the potential to be the next big thing in football.

Now, a picture of a heartbroken Mbappe has created a lot of buzz on social media. It was clicked after he collected the Golden Boot award. Here, he is walking past the World Cup trophy kept on the podium. The expression on his face says it all.

The official handle of FIFA World Cup just added a red heartbroken emoji.

Fans have showered praise on the “Champion in making”.

A person wrote, “He shook Argentina. Calm and Composed. He exhibited great temperament. A Champion in the making. He will win a World Cup for France one day if not today.”

Another added, “He has a bright future, but I doubt he'll break Messi's record.”

In the middle of this, a person shared a picture of a dejected Mbappe consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“He really tried. The second person and the first in his generation to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final,” read a comment.

Some reminded everyone that Mbappe “the legend is only 23”.

For those who don't know, Mbappe was part of the winning team that lifted the World Cup in 2018.