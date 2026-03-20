Cesar Chavez Day To Be Renamed After Sex Abuse Claims Against Activist

Lawmakers in California said Thursday they will rename the Cesar Chavez Day state holiday in the wake of disturbing allegations of sexual abuse by the late labor rights icon.

The development comes as the workers movement Chavez founded reels from a bombshell New York Times investigation detailing child abuse, harassment and rape, including cases that resulted in the birth of children.

"California's farmworker rights movement never has been about one individual. To the survivors who have found the courage to come forward, uplifting the movement's values of dignity and justice, and demanding accountability, our hearts are with you always," said a statement issued by senior legislators.

"To honor the movement's rich California history and the steadfast dedication behind it, we are putting forward legislation to designate the following 2026 state holiday in California: Farmworkers Day," the statement added, referring to the March 31 celebration.

The New York Times catalogued lengthy accounts of grooming of underage girls that resulted in the sexual abuse of one named Ana Murguia from the age of 12 and the rape of another, Debra Rojas, at 15.

Dolores Huerta, a fellow founder of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union, said her longtime comrade-in-arms forced her into sex that resulted in two pregnancies.

Chavez, who died in 1993, rallied California's largely Latino farmworkers starting in the 1950s to win improvements in working conditions.

He led huge marches and national boycotts that brought about lasting change, and became a figure revered throughout the labor movement.

Former president Bill Clinton posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Joe Biden had a bust of Chavez installed in the Oval Office.

Chavez's name or face adorn schools, auditoriums, streets and public squares throughout California, where he has long been a deeply beloved figure, especially among the large Latino population.

Footage on Thursday showed statues being covered up as communities began to grapple with Chavez's sudden fall from grace.

Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the move by California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón to introduce urgent legislation that would remove Chavez's name from the state holiday.

"The farmworkers' movement was always bigger than just one man or one person. Given the horrendous allegations that were made public for the first time yesterday, this is a welcomed change," he wrote on social media.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she would be looking at renaming city landmarks.

"I am keeping Dolores Huerta, Ana Murguia, and Debra Rojas in my heart, and I honor their strength and that of every woman and girl horrifically harmed by those in power," she said.

"The sickening reality is that what Dolores, Ana, and Debra endured is not isolated, nor is it of the past.

"Dolores and leaders like her inspired so many of us to activism. Mr. Chavez's crimes do not diminish the courage of farm workers and workers everywhere who fight for their rights, equality for Latinos, and a stronger nation for everyone."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)