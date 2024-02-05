Celine Dion Seen At Grammys Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome: Know About The Disease

The rare disorder affects one or two people in 1 million.

Singer Celine Dion made a rare appearance at the Grammy Awards amid her battle with the neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome. The 55-year-old presented the 'Album of the Year' award to Taylor Swift, as per a report in People.

Ms Dion, who was dressed in a light pink gown, paired with a burnt orange coat, earned a standing ovation as she walked on stage to present the award. "Thank you all... When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," she said. The Canadian artist also told the audience to "never take for granted" the joy that music brings. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take it for granted, the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world," she added.

Here's everything you need to know about the disease:

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disease that causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things, including sudden movement, cold temperature, stress or unexpected loud noises, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

The central nervous system, which regulates the body's voluntary motions, is impacted by the disease. While the exact origin of the condition remains unknown, research indicates that environmental factors, autoimmunity, and genetics may be important contributors.

The disorder affects one or two people in 1 million, according to John Hopkins Medicine. The actual rate could be much higher, however, because symptoms can mirror many other medical problems.

Causes

Although the exact cause of stiff-person disorder is still unknown, many studies have suggested that it may be caused by an autoimmune reaction, where the immune system attacks the body's own tissues. People with stiff-person disorder have antibodies called glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies, which are produced by the immune system. GAD is a neurotransmitter involved in the communication between the brain and the muscles. When the immune system attacks GAD, it causes muscle stiffness and spasms, according to Yale Medicine.

Symptoms

The disease causes muscle stiffness and rigidity. It could be mild or severe and can make movement difficult. Some patients may also experience muscle spasms or uncontrollable jerking movements. Loud noises, abrupt movements, and emotional stress can all cause spasms. Additionally, the muscles could be extremely sensitive to light, touch, and noise. Anxiety, depression, insomnia, and trouble sitting, standing, or walking are some of the other symptoms of the illness.

Treatment

The cure for Stiff Person Syndrome is unknown, and there is no recognized treatment. Patients may need to travel frequently to visit a specialist and receive individualized treatment since only some hospitals specialise in the illness. Doctors prescribe drugs such as muscle relaxants, steroids, and sedatives to treat symptoms and pain.

Physical therapy can help to avoid muscle atrophy and enhance mobility in addition to medicines. Psychotherapy may also be helpful for patients in managing their anxiety and depression. Patients may also be advised to avoid stress, fatigue, noise, and sudden movements, which can trigger spasms.